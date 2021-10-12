Dense fog on its way to Kildare as Status Yellow Warning issued to 18 counties

Dense fog on its way as status yellow warning issued to 18 counties
Met Éireann has issued a fog-themed weather warning, with two separate provinces affected.
The Status Yellow warning, issued this afternoon (October 12th), concerns both Leinster and Munster.
The following counties are affected:
Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow in Leinster, and Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford in Munster.
Met Éireann says to expect dense fog in places, resulting in poor visibility.
The warning is valid from 1am on Wednesday morning until 11am on the same day.
Status: yellow— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2021
Type: fog
Valid: 01:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021 to 11:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021
A small craft warning will also be valid from 10pm on Wednesday until 4pm on Thursday, stretching from Erris Head to Bloody Foreland to Fair Head.
In the case of that warning, southwest to west winds are expected to increase to force 6 on the coastlines in question.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.