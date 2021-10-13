Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 13

The death has occurred of TERRY MOUNTFORD

Woodview, Rathangan, Kildare



MOUNTFORD Terry (Woodview, Rathangan and late of Werrington Road, Bucknall, Stoke on Trent) - 9th October 2021 (peacefully) in Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Olwyn. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, daughters Lauren and Eva and son Adam, Lauren's partner Ross, granddaughter Luna, his father Terry and partner Marg, step-father Barry, sister Tammy, brothers-in-law Neil, Alan, James and Johnny, mother-in-law Bridie, father-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Carmel, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Sleep sound my darling Terry

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.30 to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for Humanist Service at 2pm. The service can be viewed on Newlands Cross webcam:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to IMNDA https://fundraise.imnda.ie/donate

and Research Motor Neurone Disease

https://www.justgiving.com/researchmotorneurone

The death has occurred of Betty Forde

Monasterevin, Kildare / Athy, Kildare







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Imelda Mahon (née O'Brien)

Ballinabarna, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully,in the loving care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare. Wife of the late Joe Mahon and sister of the late Kathleen, Mary, Phil and Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Rose Gallen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday (13th October). Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Ita's Church, Kilmead for Requiem Mass at 11am (church limited to 50% capacity). The Mass will be live streamed on https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie . Burial afterwards in Fonstown Cemetery.

