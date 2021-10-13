Kildare Co Council hiring company to maintain over 100 traffic cameras

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council is currently studying tenders from companies it is seeking to carry out maintenance on its 120 traffic management cameras.
The camera equipment is connected to the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) in Naas via via a wireless radio communications network.
The deadline for tenders to be submitted was last week.
This contract is for the maintenance of the CCTV cameras plus the communications network which supports them.
The company will also be responsible for installing additional CCTV facilities if required.
The maintenance duties cover the poles, masts, extension poles, brackets, cables, cabinets, fixtures, transmission units, aerials, power supply units, analogue and analytic CCTV units and all other CCTV related equipment.
Also included will be work on in-station Traffic Management Centre CCTV equipment including servers, sonic walls, screens, cabinets, hard drives, fans, filters and monitors.
