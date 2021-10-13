Budget 2022 shows government is committed to family carers, Kildare TD says

A TD in Kildare has said that Budget 2022 shows "a welcome increase" in supports for family carers.

Fianna Fáil Deputy James Lawless said in a statement: "Budget 2022 shows that Government values and recognises the vital role family carers play in providing care provision as well as the additional strain many have been under during the pandemic."

"The increase in weekly payments and widening of access to supports for more family carers is welcome progress."

The Kildare-North TD added that the significant increase in the capital disregard for Carer’s Allowance was "very encouraging".

"This will make a huge difference to the lives of many people providing the backbone of care in the country," he added.

"Fianna Fáil has been central to the development of carer’s supports down the years.

"During our previous terms of office, the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and the Respite Grant - now the Carer’s Support Grant - were introduced by Fianna Fáil."

He concluded: "I’m delighted to see that this continues to be central to our mission in government."

Another Fianna Fáil politician from Kildare, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, recently also praised government's work on Budget 2022 for funding more regional menopause clinics.

Not all Kildare politicians have praised the recent Budget, however: Labour Senator Mark Wall and Independent Deputy TD Cathal Berry both criticised Budget 2022 for matters relating to the Permanent Defence Forces.