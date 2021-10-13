Kildare Gardaí investigating after window of takeaway smashed in Athy

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after the window of a takeaway outlet was broken in Athy.
The incident happened on Stanhope Street in the early hours of Sunday morning last.
A number of people were involved in an altercation outside the premises at the time.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident which occurred at approximately 1.15am, 10th October 2021, on Stanhope Street in Athy Co Kildare.
"Damage was caused to a window of a premises in the area.
"Investigations ongoing."
