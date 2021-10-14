Search

14/10/2021

Naas female 'knocked to the ground and had phone stolen'

Allegation

Naas female knocked to the ground and had phone stolen

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A female was knocked to the ground and had her mobile phone taken, it was alleged at Naas District Court on October 6.

Jason O’Brien, 31, whose address was given as 7 Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, was prosecuted for the alleged theft of a phone on August 29, 2018, at Corbally Court, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that the defendant confronted a female, who was walking on the Newbridge Road, and threatened her. He said the defendant had a knife.

Read more Kildare news

He alleged he stuck his fingers into her mouth and knocked her to the ground.

Sgt Kelly said it would also be claimed that the defendant was held by the injured party’s brother until the gardaí arrived.

Defending solicitor Matt Byrne said the defendant did not get bail and did not seek bail in the High Court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant forward for trial to the present sitting of Naas Circuit Court. He also remanded him in custody and granted free legal aid to include a junior counsel.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media