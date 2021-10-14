Burglar pushed his way past Naas woman and stole handbag from her home

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Naas.
The incident happened in the Blessington Road area last weekend.
The burglar escaped with a handbag containing cash and other items.
A Garda spokesperson said: Gardaí are investigating a burglary of a residence at Elmwood in Naas, Co.Kildare on 8th October.
The incident occurred at approximately 9.20pm.
"An unidentified man entered the residence, where an occupant was present.
"The man fled the scene with a woman’s handbag which contained cash and other items.
"No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
"Investigations ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.