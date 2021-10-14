PHOTOS: Kildare Gardaí training for Public Order Unit at Punchestown

A member of the Public Order Unit dealing with a fire / PHOTOS: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Members of Kildare Divisional Public Order Unit underwent training at Punchestown this week.
The unit is made up of Gardai drawn from around the Kildare Division.
The officers who wear protective gear like helmets and visors and carry shields, support regular Garda units when the need arises.
As the photos show, various drills were carried out at Punchestown, including dealing with fires.
The Public Order Unit usually deals with public disorder, including protests and riots.
