Toyota SUV stolen from Prosperous area

A similar vehicle to the Toyota C-HR stolen
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Toyota vehicle from the Curryhills area of Prosperous.
The theft of the orange-coloured C-HR model took place at some point during daytime hours on Monday.
The registration is PXZ 4316.
A Garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating the theft of a vehicle at a residence in Prosperous, Co. Kildare on Monday 11th October 2021."
"Investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.