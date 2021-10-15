Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 15

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pauric) CARR

Sr. Senan Court, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving family; sister Eileen, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews. relatives and friends.

May Pauric Rest in Peace

Reposing at his sister Eileen's home in Carbury Village on Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm. Due to the current restrictions there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Pauric's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left using the link at the bottom of this page Pauric's family would like to thank you for your support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Byrne (née Farrell)

Parklands, Maynooth, Kildare



Byrne (nee Farrell), Ellen (Nell), Parklands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, October 7th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Owen, deeply regretted by her loving children John, Eleanor, Niall, Noeleen, Owen and Ursula, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Dawn, Michael, Niamh, Aidean, Cian, Ciaran, Daryl, Owen, Darragh, Liam and Conor, great grandchildren Kaylee, Ellen and Fiadh, brother Willie, sisters Anne and Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Ellen's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, on Monday at 11.30am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Ellen's Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Ellen will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Her funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Monday morning at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Joe DEMPSEY

Toghereen, Lackagh, Monasterevin, Kildare



DEMPSEY Jo​e (Toghereen, Lackagh, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare) - (20/6/1944 - 14/10/2021), (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly misssed by his wife Margaret, daughters Ursula, Olive, Kay, Mary and his son Eamon, sons-in-law Noel and Mark, daughter-in-law Andrea and his 7 grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

House private please. A Rosary will be held for family, neighbours and close friends outside his house at 7pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of St Peter and Paul, Monasterevin for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in Church. Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.monasterevinparish.ie/webcam/

he death has occurred of Thomas (Louie) Flynn

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Mullingar Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years Pauline, children Damien, Mandy, Michelle, Joanne, Paul, Shane and Anna, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and his two pets Bailey and Poppy.

May Louis Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home from 12pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Bernadette SCULLY (née Ryan)

Coolree, Enfield, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare



Formerly Drehid Cross, Carbury. Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her children Rose, Geraldine, Bernie, John, Michael, Annemarie, Cora, and Padraic, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her treasured lifelong friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace

Bernadette will repose at her home in Coolree (Eircode A83DK44) today, Thursday, from 3pm to 7pm. Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Due to the current restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday (15th Oct) at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Bernadette's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Condolences can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. Bernadette's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Daisy) Allen (née Mahon)

Ballinteer, Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare / Valleymount, Wicklow



Allen, Margaret (Daisy) (Née Mahon), Ballinteer and formerly of Rathangan and Valleymount. October 12th, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic, Swords. Beloved wife of the late Pat and much-loved mother of Joe, Andrew, Thomas, Pat, Mary, Mairead, Lily, Anne Marie, and Carmel. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, 24 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, brothers John, Tony and Desmond, sisters-in-law Anne and Kathleen, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St. John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, for funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, 14th October and followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery, Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Daisy, 100 persons max, family and close relations only may attend the funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend Daisy’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Live Stream: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

The death has occurred of Betty Forde (née McAsey)

Ballagh, Monasterevin, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



The death has occurred of Betty Forde (nee McAsey), Ballagh, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare on October 9th 2021. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Athy surrounded by the loving care of the nursing staff. Sadly missed by her family, friends, neighbours, residents and staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin (Church limited to 50% capacity). Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.