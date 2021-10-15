Contractors being sought to upgrade bridges by Kildare Co Council

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council is seeking tenders for the works involving the rehabilitation of a number of bridges in the Leinster area.
The extent of the works differs on each structure.
Duties typically include waterproofing and resurfacing of the deck, additional drainage, expansion joint replacement, bearing repair and parapet repair.
The are seven bridges included in the contract including Johnstown Village Footbridge.
The deadline for the receipt of tenders is November 19.
