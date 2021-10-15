High-value tools stolen from van in Kildangan area

FILE PHOTO
Power tools were stolen from a van parked in the Kildangan area last week.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm on October 6.
Items taken included two chainsaws and a hedge trimmer.
A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred on the 6th October 2021 at 4.37pm, where a number of tools were taken from a vehicle.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
