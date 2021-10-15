Search

15/10/2021

Judge horrified to learn about details surrounding ‘extreme’ Tusla case

Judge Zaidan.

File Pic: Judge Desmond Zaidan

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Naas District Court judge has admitted that he was deeply shocked to learn about an ‘extreme’ case in which two Kildare parents had allegedly ordered a doctor to give their child Benzodiazepines.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard the emergency case when it was brought to the court by the child and family agency Tusla.

A social worker for the juvenile described the alleged state of their room.

“The mattress was soaked in urine, as the juvenile wets the bed, and there were incontinence pads filled with blood and urine in their wardrobe, piled up in their wardrobe,” they said.

After being informed that the drug was being given to the juvenile, the judge said: “This kid is already clearly withdrawn! Come on guys, I’m not a doctor and even I know this is bad!”

He added that he was so concerned about the juvenile’s state of mind that he feared they may try to die by suicide.

“If this young person kills themselves, I will never forgive myself” he told the court.

He said that he was satisfied that the threshold for an emergency care order had been met, and said that he was willing to give Tusla consent to contact other family members if the juvenile’s parents do not comply.

Judge Zaidan commended the social worker for their help, but warned Tusla to look into the drug that the juvenile’s doctor and parents are allegedly giving them, saying: “Look into its side effects: no child should be on medication like that unless it is an absolute last, last resort.”

The case is due back in Naas Court for October 19.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media