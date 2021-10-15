Attempt made to use tow truck to take car in County Kildare town - claim

Clane
An attempt was made to steal a car after it had been loaded on to the back of a tow truck, it was claimed at Naas District Court on October 6.
Daniel Brereton, 35, whose address was given as 415 Coill Dubh, was prosecuted for allegedly allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
Sgt Jim Kelly outlined that it would be claimed the incident took place on July 22, 2020, at Yew Tree Square, Clane.
Sgt Kelly said an attempt was made to leave with the car but it was stopped.
Judge Desmond Zaidan remanded the defendant on continuing bail to appear again on February 16 next.
