Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 18

The death has occurred of Ann (Nance) Cahalin (née Grehan)

Colgath, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by family and in the tender care of Parke House Nursing & Care staff, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean, parents Elizabeth and James, brothers Liam, Seamus and Thomas and most recently her sister Margaret Staunton. Deeply regretted by her son Jim, sisters in law; Marie Cahalin and Maeve Grehan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government advice, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Reposing at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock W23 XC90 on Monday from 5pm to 7pm with removal to The Little Chapel, Kilcock, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Nance’s family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of John (Seanie) Healy

7 Millstream Avenue, Monasterevin, Kildare / Kanturk, Cork



Formerly of Lismealcunnin, Kanturk, County Cork. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Geraldine, son Adam, daughter Leanne, son-in-law Daniel, grandchildren Megan Ellie, Hannah and Danny, brothers Patsy and Francis, sisters Eileen, Betty, Mary and Kathleen, uncle Bill, niece Eilish, mother-in-law Pauline, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke's Hospital:

https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James McGINNIS

Kildare / Derry



McGINNIS, James R.I.P. : 16th October 2021 at Naas General Hospital, loving father of Patrick, Martin, Caroline and the late Michael and dear brother of Theresa, Brigid, Rose, Elizabeth, Philomena, Patrick, John Michael and the late Joseph, Maureen, and Brian.

Funeral from his brother’s home, 165 Gortgar Road, Greysteel, Co Derry, on Monday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale, Co Derry. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. James’ Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam or via the following link:-

Home | Star Of The Sea (staroftheseacatholic.com)

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of John McNally

Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare



Peacefully, at Hazel Hall Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Larry and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sister Anne, cousin Brigid, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Church capacity is limited in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

The death has occurred of Adrian Clinch

Aisling, Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare



Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his loving brother Paul, sister Michelle, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Donal, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Adrian Rest In Peace

Church capacity is limited in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Adrian's funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

The death has occurred of Garrett Cremin

Bray, Wicklow / Foxrock, Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare



Garrett Cremin of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Foxrock, Co. Dublin and Rathangan, Co. Kildare, died on 15th October, 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Wicklow Hospice, after a long illness, bravely borne. Devoted husband of Johanna and loving father of Elise, Rachel, Cian and Robert. Predeceased by his mother Marguerite, he will be sadly missed by Johanna, Cian, Elise, Rachel, Robert, his father Michael, sister Marguerite, brother Niall and a wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Bray on Sunday (17th October) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (18th October) at 12.00 noon in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. The mass may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be placed in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Fitzsimons (née Caulfield)

Ballagh, Donadea, Kildare / Belmont, Offaly



Fitzsimons (nee Caulfield), Margaret (Peggy), Ballagh, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of Belmont, Co. Offaly, October 15th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, children Paul, Liam, John, Janet, Martin, Gary, Christine, Patricia, Louise and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Peggy's Funeral Mass will take place in the St. Benignus Church, Staplestown on Monday at 11am. The church will be limited to 50% capacity. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday for family and close friends from 3pm to 7pm. Please wear a mask, social distance and no handshaking.

Peggy's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Monday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. (arriving at approx. 1pm). Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The committal service can be viewed on Monday at 1pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://www.idonate.ie/5313_friends-of-st--brigid---s-hospice.html

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.