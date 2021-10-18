Warning about fire risk of overloaded sockets

Photo by Wicklow Fire Service
Householders have been warned to beware of overloaded sockets.
Wicklow Fire Service urged people to check for danger signs which may indicate an electrical fault or fire risk.
The warning signs include a smell of hot plastic, burning sparks or smoke coming from a plug.
There may also be appliance blackness, scorch marks around a socket or plug or damaged or frayed leads.
