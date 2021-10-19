Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 19

The death has occurred of Mary KIERNAN (née Daly)

1 Westwood, Drogheda, Louth / Ballybay, Monaghan / Carbury, Kildare



Late of 35 Main Street, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan and Dreenane, Cabury, Co. Kildare.

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Beloved wife of husband Michael and loving mother of Michael, Margaret, Breda, Patrick and Caroline. Mary will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Shauna, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Mia, Zak, Asa, Lauren, Aaron, Jack and Ava, sister Teresa, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Mary will repose at her home in 1 Westwood, Drogheda (Eircode A92 XKF1) on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current guidelines. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Brennan (née Brennan)

Farnans, Wolfhill, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late John and sister of the late Dorrie, Paddy, Johnnie, Noel and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Sheila (Murray), J.J., John-Joe and Caitriona (Brennan-Dowling), brother Eamonn, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Andrew and Roland, brothers-in-law , sisters-in-law, grandchildren Niamh, Aodhan, Emer, Paul, Vicki, Debbi, Amanda, Justin, Jasmin, Robbie, Katie, Amber, Alanna and Demi, great-grandchildren Adam and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening (19th October). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. (Church limited to 50% capacity). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Bernie Casey (née Maher)

Portlaoise, Laois / Robertstown, Kildare



Casey (nee Maher), Bernie, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Robertstown and Hortland, Donadea, Co. Kildare, October 17th 2021, peacefully at Portlaoise General Hospital, following a short illness, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Sean, Conor and Donal, daughters Regina, Victoria, Naomi, and Hollie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Bernie's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Benignus Church, Staplestown on Wednesday at 11am. The church will be limited to 50% capacity. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Reposing at her residence (R32T8NA) on Tuesday for family and close friends from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Please wear a mask, social distance and no handshaking. Bernie's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Wednesday at approx. 9.30am, travelling via Annesborough, Robertstown and Coill Dubh to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.