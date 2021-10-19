Search

19/10/2021

Live Irish music and documentary event featuring Paddy Casey and Gemma Hayes coming to Kildare

Pic: Supplied

Pic: Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A live Irish music and documentary event will be coming to Kildare over the Halloween mid-term break for two nights.

The event, known as Firebirds, will celebrate Irish music, both old and new with intimate, exclusive sets from a variety of artists, including: Paddy Casey, Gemma Hayes, Glen Hansard, Mundy, Lethal Dialect, Lisa Loughrey, Grievous Boy and Saoirse  Casey.  

Both gigs will be captured on video by filmmaker duo LuNa as part of an ongoing documentary project.  

Tickets are €20 and available now on Eventbrite, but are limited, so they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.  

Firebirds will be held in association with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.

The concert will take place at St. Brigid’s Cathedral on October 26 and 27.

