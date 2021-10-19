Older people and artists from Kildare invited to take part in online Gathering event

Older people from Kildare, especially those with an interest in the arts, have been invited to take part in online Gathering event.

The event will be organised by Age & Opportunity Arts (A&OA), who is part of the ongoing Creative Enquiry project which is now presenting its What Next? programme of arts and ageing resources.

A&OA is also appealing to those interested to also contribute to the creation of Ireland’s first National Arts Charter, which is for the greater inclusion of older people in the arts.

The Charter will set out the arts sector’s commitment to promoting the values and contributions of older people.

Speaking on the upcoming Gathering, A&OA said: "The Gathering is our annual networking event for the Bealtaine community of event organisers, artists, partners and supporters."

"We've invited an stimulating line up of speakers who we think you will find interesting and useful in terms of sharing their learnings over the past year, and how best to take these new experiences into planning for the future."

Special guests at the event will include author Ann Ingle (who is also the mother of author Roisin Ingle), theatre artist Michelle Read, author/poet Colm Keegan, and performer/author Anne Gildea.

Further information about the Charter can be found here, while the survey can be filled in by clicking here.

The Gathering will take place online across three morning sessions from 10am to 12:30pm on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 of October, with optional 1:1 clinics with industry professionals available on October 28 also.

The full schedule overview and booking for the event can be found here.