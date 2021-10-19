Search

19/10/2021

Older people and artists from Kildare invited to take part in online Gathering event

Pic: Age & Opportunity Arts via Eventbrite

Pic: Age & Opportunity Arts via Eventbrite

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Older people from Kildare, especially those with an interest in the arts, have been invited to take part in online Gathering event.

The event will be organised by Age & Opportunity Arts (A&OA), who is part of the ongoing Creative Enquiry project which is now presenting its What Next? programme of arts and ageing resources.

A&OA is also appealing to those interested to also contribute to the creation of Ireland’s first National Arts Charter, which is for the greater inclusion of older people in the arts.

The Charter will set out the arts sector’s commitment to promoting the values and contributions of older people. 

Speaking on the upcoming Gathering, A&OA said: "The Gathering is our annual networking event for the Bealtaine community of event organisers, artists, partners and supporters."

"We've invited an stimulating line up of speakers who we think you will find interesting and useful in terms of sharing their learnings over the past year, and how best to take these new experiences into planning for the future."

Special guests at the event will include author Ann Ingle (who is also the mother of author Roisin Ingle), theatre artist Michelle Read, author/poet Colm Keegan, and performer/author Anne Gildea.

Further information about the Charter can be found here, while the survey can be filled in by clicking here.

The Gathering will take place online across three morning sessions from 10am to 12:30pm on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 of October, with optional 1:1 clinics with industry professionals available on October 28 also.

The full schedule overview and booking for the event can be found here.

Two Dept of Agriculture Ministers to attend Kildare Farmers mart

Stage production about Ireland's first ever female jazz musician coming to Naas' Moat Theatre

Local artists' gallery relaunched in Kildare town

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media