19/10/2021

Walk-in clinics at Punchestown Vaccination Centre

Walk-in clinics will open in Punchestown Vaccination Centre tomorrow from 1pm to 7pm.

The clinics will run again on this Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm to persons aged 12 and over.

The HSE said there must be a minimum of 18 days between Doses 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the HSE reiterated that the children’s flu vaccine is free and available to all children aged 2 to 17 from participating GP practices and pharmacies.

The vaccine is given as a single spray in each nostril of the child's nose.

