Walk-in clinics at Punchestown Vaccination Centre

FILE PHOTO
Walk-in clinics will open in Punchestown Vaccination Centre tomorrow from 1pm to 7pm.
The clinics will run again on this Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm to persons aged 12 and over.
The HSE said there must be a minimum of 18 days between Doses 1 and 2.
Meanwhile, the HSE reiterated that the children’s flu vaccine is free and available to all children aged 2 to 17 from participating GP practices and pharmacies.
The vaccine is given as a single spray in each nostril of the child's nose.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.