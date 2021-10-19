Naas Halloween parade would focus event 'away from morons'

Naas
A special Halloween event should be arranged for Naas in the future.
That’s the view of a local councillor who wants the focus of the occasion to move from anti social behavioiurs to a celebration.
Cllr Fintan Brett
He sought an assurance that the local authority will liaise the gardaí to manage the event this year.
”We should have an event, perhaps a parade with prizes and get it back to a celebration for children, rather than having the morons out causing all sorts of trouble,” Cllr Fintan Brett said at a Naas Municipal District meeting.
In a report chief fire officer Celina Barrett said that while the Fire Service will respond to any reports of fire during the Halloween period “we have no role in the management of Halloween celebrations.”
