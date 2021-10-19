Naas town centre traffic lights causing problems

Murtagh's Corner, Naas
Traffic lights in Naas town centre are causing problems.
Cllr Colm Kenny highlighted the sequencing of traffic lights at the Murtagh’s Corner junction in the town.
Cllr Colm Kenny
He said the proximity of the lights at the junction to the pedestrian crossing light around the corner in South Main Street is creating the problem.
He asked that Kildare County council examine the sequencing of the lights “to avoid danger to pedestrians from traffic turning left from New Row on to South Main street on a green filter arrow and onto a red stop light at the pedestrian crossing.”
He said it can mean, in many instances, a sudden stop for the driver.
KCC will assess the lights.
