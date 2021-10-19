Search

KILDARE: Check local Covid-19 infection rates as reopening plan is being announced

Garda inspections find some pubs had large groups around tables, no social distancing and no Covid-19 signs

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The rate of Covid-19 infections in the Naas area is higher than the national average, the latest figures show.

There were 166 confirmed cases in the Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA) for the two-week period up to October 11.

The area, which has a population of nearly 40,000 people, had an infection rate per 100,000 of 424.3.

The current national average is 394.2 per 100,000 people.

The Government is meeting at Dublin Castle to consider the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in relation to the planned easing of restrictions on this Friday, October 22.

The information for Co Kildare is based on official figures provided by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)

The second highest infection rate in the county was in Athy which saw 100 cases and an LEA rate of 376.8

The Maynooth area had a total of 98 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 329.6.

In Kildare town LEA, there were 82 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 319 while Newbridge had 94 confirmed cases and an LEA rate per 100,000 of 264.9.

In Clane, there were 81 confirmed cases and an LEA rate per 100,000 of 248.8.

Celbridge saw 45 cases and a rate per 100,000 of population of 208.1.

In Leixlip, there were 32 cases and an LEA rate per 100,000 of 201.8.

Local News

