Brand new school for St Mary's College, Naas

St Mary's College, Naas
A brand new school is to be provided for St Mary’s College in Naas.
The all girls school, which has an enrolment in excess of 1,000 students, has been the subject of an upgrading assessment by the Department of education.
An initial phase planning meeting with the project design team and the Department of Education took place recently at the site.
The department has decided to provide a new school rather than upgrade the existing buildings.
This will necessitate the complete demolition of the current school buildings. The next stage will see the design team develop the final drawings in advance of applying for planning permission.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.