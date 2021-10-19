Minister offers idea for Patrician Monastery up for sale in Newbridge

A Minister of State with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has offered an idea for the Patrician Monastery that is currently up for sale in Newbridge.

Deputy Martin Heydon TD took to his official Facebook page to relay his thoughts: "The sale of the Patrician Monastery site in Newbridge is a great opportunity for Kildare County Council to acquire a prime, town centre site which would be a fantastic addition to the town and opens up the possibility of a community focused facility, in a key central location of Newbridge."

"The existing building offers diverse possibilities also and if a deal could be done I believe that it would also provide a lasting legacy for the Patricians Brothers in Newbridge, considering the excellent educational service they have provide to the town for over the last 80 years."

"I will continue to work with and support Kildare County Council throughout the negotiations," the Fine Gael TD concluded.

Deputy Heydon will be joined by Fianna Fáil's Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to meet with local farmers at the Kildare Farmers Mart in Kilcullen later today, where they will hear farmers’ views on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and take their questions.