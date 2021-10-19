Tesco in Kildare seeks permission to build new development in its car park

FILE PHOTO
Tesco in Kildare Town wants to build a Click & Collect kiosk in its car park.
Planning permission has been applied to Kildare Co Council for the proposed development.
The designs relate to a sheltered canopy measuring 50 square metres to provide two dedicated Click & Collect spaces.
A pedestrian crossing and new signs are included in the plans.
Planning permission was applied for earlier this month and a decision by planners is expected in coming weeks.
