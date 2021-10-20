Kildare Death Notices for today, Wednesday, October 20

The death has occurred of Philomena Dempsey (née Robinson)

Townspark, Athy, Kildare



Philomena Dempsey (nee Robinson), Townspark, Athy passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Rosemary, grandchildren Wayne, Nathalie, Michelle, Mary and Sarah, great grandchildren Courtney, Callum, Saoirse, Lee, Rían, Archie and Sam, by her sisters Mary and Ann, brothers Mick and Dan, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

The death has occurred of Philomena Dempsey (née Robinson)

Townspark, Athy, Kildare



Philomena Dempsey (nee Robinson), Townspark, Athy passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Rosemary, grandchildren Wayne, Nathalie, Michelle, Mary and Sarah, great grandchildren Courtney, Callum, Saoirse, Lee, Rían, Archie and Sam, by her sisters Mary and Ann, brothers Mick and Dan, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

The death has occurred of Glenn Lee Howden

Lower William Street, Athy, Kildare



Formerly of Eugene, Oregon, U.S.A. Husband of the late Joyce. Peacefully, at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Princess Leaf and her partner Jose, granddaughters Jois and Hope, sister Sally, brothers Reid and Larry, mother in law Anita, brothers and sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Glenn Rest in Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin for cremation service at 10-45am. The service from Mount Jerome can be viewed via https://www.mountjerome.ie/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Mary KIERNAN (née Daly)

1 Westwood, Drogheda, Louth / Ballybay, Monaghan / Carbury, Kildare



Late of 35 Main Street, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan and Dreenane, Cabury, Co. Kildare. Suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Beloved wife of husband Michael and loving mother of Michael, Margaret, Breda, Patrick and Caroline. Mary will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Shauna, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Mia, Zak, Asa, Lauren, Aaron, Jack and Ava, sister Teresa, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Mary will repose at her home in 1 Westwood, Drogheda (Eircode A92 XKF1) on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current guidelines. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Bernadette RALEIGH (née Donagher)

Fenview Heights, Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



RALEIGH (née Donagher) Bernadette Fenview Heights, Milltown and late of Prosperous - 19th October 2021 (unexpectedly) at Naas Hospital. Predecased by her daughter Mary-Ellen; sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, children John, Lorraine, Linda and Linda's partner Andy, grandchildren Ciara, Ava and their father Liam, baby Finn, sisters Marie, Antoinette, Mary Chris, Lyla, Lily, Kay, Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Bernadette Rest in Peace





Funeral arrangements later.





Funeral Arrangements Later