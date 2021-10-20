Search

20/10/2021

Call for Newbridge Town Hall to be re-opened for local community use

Newbridge Town Hall to light up for International Disability Day

Newbridge Town Hall

Councillors have called for Newbridge Town Hall to be opened up for local community groups. 

The venue, which is managed on behalf of Kildare County Council, has been closed for  community use for over 18 months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said it is disappointing that groups such as The Cottage Market, the Christmas PopUp Art Newbridge Community, Newbridge Wind Ensemble  and other groups have not been able to confirm bookings to access or run events in the Town Hall.

Cllr O'Dwyer along with Cllr Noel Heavy and others have made representations to Council officials to allow access to the Town Hall in a safe manner.

Cllr O'Dwyer added: "The Public Health Advice is constantly being reviewed we feel it is time to allow the participants to at least plan for the Markets and other events leading up to Christmas.

"Access to the building will allow for creating a safe environment for the general public to enjoy and celebrate all our local artists leading up to Christmas.

"Time is running out and definite decisions need to be made."

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media