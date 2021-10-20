LATEST: Man in 80s dies in three-car crash on M9

A man aged in his 80s who was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on the M9 this morning has sadly died in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for information following the fatal crash.

Emergencytimes.ie said gardaí in Castledermot responded with National Ambulance Service ambulance crews from the region.

Carlow Fire & Rescue, a Critical Care Doctor from Co Wickow and the Air Corps 112 helicopter based in Athlone, Co Westmeath assisted.

Gardaí said that shortly after 7am this morning, Gardaí responded to a three car collision between Junction 4 and Junction 5 on the M9 Southbound.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition, where he later passed away.

Another man in his 30s was taken to hospital where his condition is currently described as serious. The third person, a woman in her 30s was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny to be treated for her injuries which are not understood to be life threatening.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to take place, it has since reopened.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."