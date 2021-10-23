Search

23/10/2021

Rathangan-based star of TV show co-hosting gigs to promote positive mental health

Rathangan-based star of TV show co-hosting gigs to promote positive mental health

Ray Goggins

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The star of RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week, who lives in Rathangan, is hosting a series of gigs to promote positive mental health.
Cork-born Ray Goggins (50) has just written a best-selling book called Ranger 22 that details his 17 years in the army ranger wing as well as his next career as a private security consultant.
Goggins is now beginning a new chapter as an expert on personal success and leadership.
He is teaming up with comic Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories fame for three events in Dublin, Limerick and Galway in the coming weeks.

Entitled Resilience: How to conquer your inner demons — the pair will do a deep dive into topics like the fear of failing, setting yourself goals and living with a positive mindset.
Moderated by journalist and broadcaster, Mike Sheridan, the evening will help to open up the dialogue on conquering your inner demons.

Goggins and Rory met during Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week where Goggins put Rory through his paces both mentally and physically, all in the name of charity.

A spokesperson for the events said: “They’ve recognised the need for more open conversations about wellbeing and the internal struggles a lot of people face on a daily basis.
“Although serious topics, they will bring humour, some great stories and that feel good factor to the evening as well.

Inspired

“Their aim is to ensure that everyone enjoys themselves but most importantly, walks away feeling confident and inspired.
“Over the years Rory has shared his own journey on mental health and has seen it resonate with so many people.
“Ray understands the toll that certain internal hardships can take on people, and in turn, has the ability to encourage them to keep on pushing through it. And so, they’ve come together to share their experiences and skills with a live audience in the hope that these open conversations will help and inspire others.”

Goggins is also the director of training and leadership company, Coreskill Training where he’s passionate about helping and encouraging people to become the very best version of themselves.
Over the last number of years, Rory has shared his own personal journey with depression and gambling in a bid to help others.

He’s a firm believer in people taking charge of their own destiny and making things happen for themselves.

The gigs are at Vicar Street on November 21, Town Hall Theatre, Galway on November 22 and UCH, Limerick on November 27.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media