Man threw daughter out of house while he was drinking

A 19 year old woman told a family law hearing that her father was drinking when he threw her out of the house.

The woman was appearing at Naas District Court to interpret proceedings for her mother, who sought an interim protection order on October 6.

The woman said she is staying with her friend’s mother.

Her mother said she is scared to come home every day “because I’m afraid of him.”

She said he has been drinking every day and he had hit her and shouted at her.

She claimed that he followed her up the stairs, slapped her face, pulled her hair and grabbed her by the neck.

The woman said that is husband said he would kill her if she tried to take their son away.

The court heard that the man had previously fallen down the stairs while he was drunk.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would grant an interim protection order which will be served on her husband by the gardaí.

He adjourned the matter for a fuller hearing to April 11 next.