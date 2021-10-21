Man arrested in Newbridge for alleged assault appears in court by videolink

A man facing an allegation of assaulting a woman appeared by videolink at Naas District Court on October 20.

Peter Collins, 52, of no fixed abode faces an allegation of assault on a date unknown between October 11 and October 13 at Main Street, Donnybrook and alleged breach of the Public Order Act at Main Street, Newbridge, on October 13.

After being detained the defendant was cautioned and made no reply to the allegations.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the initial court hearing that the State was seeking a remand in custody because of the possible risk of interference with a witness.

Gda Conor Sheehan said the defendant and the injured party were in a relationship for several years. He told the court of arresting the defendant shortly before 1am on October 13 in Newbridge.

He said the woman is in fear and believes the defendant will find her. He added she was told she would be assaulted and she is terrified.

The woman, who was taken to Naas Hospital, was allegedly punched repeatedly and her entire face was black and blue.

On October 20 Sgt Kelly sought an adjournment for another seven days and added that the investigation is at an advanced stage.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin reiterated that the defendant is contesting the allegations.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to October 27 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He advised the defendant that if he secures bail in the High Court he must turn up in person for the adjourned hearing.