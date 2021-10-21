Search

21/10/2021

Man wins Naas court order against drinking and weed smoking brother

Judge describes brother's actions as psychological torture

Kildare court sittings to return to Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man sought a protection order against his brother who, he alleged, is drinking and smoking weed.

The man told Naas District Court hearing that he lived in the home with his partner and infant child as well as his brother.

“He is constantly abusing me with drink,” he said adding that the brother had left what appeared to be suicide note recently for his own children in the house.

Read more Kildare news

When he contacted another brother about this, the  brother he lives with allegedly said he would kill him.

He said he has a very bad drink problem and smokes weed and he said he did not want him back in the property.

“I can’t have him in the house,” he said, adding that he had been told by gardaí that following the threat his brother was being treated in an acute mental health assessment setting.

“He’s out of control, I can’t have him around my child  and partner,” he said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was concerned about the brother’s state of mind but he said he was psychologically torturing the applicant and granted the order.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media