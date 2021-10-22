Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 22

The death has occurred of Rosanna Curran

Kilkea Village, Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by her loving husband John Joe and son Aidan. Peacefully, at home, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family. Rosanna will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by her sons Jimmy and Mick, daughters Margaret, Bernadette, Mary and Rosanna, sisters Hester and Catherine, daughters-in-law Bridget, Rosanna and Frances, son-in-law Christy, grandchildren,great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY ROSANNA REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, on Friday, 22nd October, from 3pm (family only) with removal on Saturday, 23rd October, at 11am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. FUNERAL HOME STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish web cam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot. Those who would have liked to attend Rosanna's funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the condolences section below for family.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hearns

Hillview, Clane, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Hearns, James (Jim), Hillview, Clane and late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare, October 21st 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbara, sons Tony, Shay, Jack and Martin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

People are welcome to view James' Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Bernadette RALEIGH (née Donagher)

Fenview Heights, Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



RALEIGH (née Donagher) Bernadette Fenview Heights, Milltown and late of Prosperous - 19th October 2021 (unexpectedly) at Naas Hospital. Predecased by her daughter Mary-Ellen; sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, children John, Lorraine, Linda and Linda's partner Andy, grandchildren Ciara, Ava and their father Liam, baby Finn, sisters Marie, Antoinette, Mary Chris, Lyla, Lily, Kay, Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Bernadette Rest in Peace



Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Thursday from 6 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown, for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

The death has occurred of Phil (Philomena) Dempsey (née Robinson)

Townspark, Athy, Kildare



Phil (Philomena) Dempsey (nee Robinson), Townspark, Athy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Rosemary, grandchildren Wayne, Nathalie, Michelle, Mary and Sarah, great-grandchildren Courtney, Callum, Saoirse, Lee, Rían, Archie and Sam, by her sisters Mary and Ann, brothers Mick and Dan, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Phil will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, R14 NX80 from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm on Thursday 21st. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. Removal on Friday afternoon from Thompson’s Funeral Home at 1.45pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by interment in Fontstown Cemetery, Athy, Co.Kildare. The Mass will be livestreamed, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link www.parishofathy.ie

Those who would have liked to attend Phil’s funeral, but to due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.