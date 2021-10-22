Fundraising walk in Newbridge on October 31 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month which falls every October is about being aware and checking your breasts.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women (after non-melanoma skin cancer) and accounts for 32% of invasive cancer.

It's not just confined to women with over 37 cases diagnosed each year in men.

Despite the increase in breast cancer incidents the number of survivors is also increasing.

Following from the successful walk hosted by The Rotary Club of Newbridge last year it is hoped to build on it this year.

Sharon O' Carroll, the first female President of The Rotary of Newbridge will host the walk again this year.

Everybody is invited to take part in a socially-distanced PINK WALK on the Lidl loop, Great Connell, Newbridge at 1pm on October 31st before the Trick n Treat begins.

Plenty of parking available.

By donating you can help breast cancer patients and their families have support when they need it most.

Further information contact: Sharon O Carroll (085) 854 2873 and Peggy 0'Dwyer 086 199 6648.