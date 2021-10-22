Country retreat: Four-bed property on 1.3 acres on Curragh for €995k

Open Viewing takes place Saturday 23rd October from 11am - 1.00pm

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers are presenting ‘Woodstone Hall’ - a 4,800 sq. ft. four bedroom detached property situated on c. 1.3 acres of extensive beautiful landscaped gardens in the country location of Martinstown, The Curragh.

The home is for sale at a price of €995,000.

This impressive property is presented in pristine condition throughout by its present owners and has been maintained to a very high standard.

Accommodation comprises of entrance foyer/reception/living area, family sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, pantry room, formal dining room, four king size bedrooms with en-suites/walk in dressing rooms, guest wc, spacious gallery landing, games room, recreational room/gym/office, large detached garage/garden annex.

The property boasts extensive professional landscaped gardens, feature Wexford Beech Pebble outdoor recreational area, wind sweeping Wexford Beech Pebble driveway, bespoke children’s play area, double glazed Argon-filled windows, fully alarmed and much more.

“Woodstone Hall” is situated in the quiet rural setting of Martinstown, sitting on the periphery of the famous Curragh Co. Kildare.

Martinstown is in close proximity to Ballysax, Suncroft, Newbridge, Naas and Kilcullen. With Motorway links to the M9 at Kilcullen and the M7 at Newbridge & Naas, it is a convenient location from which to commute. The property is close to a host of amenities including The Curragh Racecourse, The National Stud, Kildare Village Shopping Centre, The K Club & much more. This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a quality private home on extensive grounds that offers idyllic country living. Viewing of this property is highly recommended.

Entrance Foyer: Beautiful, spacious & bright split level entrance foyer/reception area, wooden floor, high vaulted ceilings, large feature stone wall, feature fireplace with stone wall surround, floating solid wood staircase with feature stone surround, double doors leading onto garden area, Remote control Velux windows with rain sensors, wall lights, recessed lighting.

Family Sitting Room: Bright & spacious split level family room, wooden floor, bespoke marble open fireplace with cast iron inset, large feature bay window with recessed lighting, triple aspect windows, high vaulted ceilings, double door entrance. Kitchen/Dining/Living Room: Open plan kitchen/dining/living room, bespoke Liscannor tiled flooring, solid wood fitted kitchen units with granite worktops, large master chef Aga 6 ring cooker with double oven, slow cooker & grill, dishwasher, feature double sink with water filter/mixer taps, large feature breakfast island with seating area, ample storage, feature fire place with cast iron surround, recessed lighting, double windows, feature high vaulted ceilings, double windows, double doors leading into formal dining room, double doors onto garden area. Pantry Room: Bespoke Liscannor tiled flooring, fully fitted, light fitting.

Utility Area: Bespoke Liscannor tiled flooring, storage presses, sink area, pedestrian back door, light fitting.

Formal Dining Room: Double French doors entrance, bespoke Liscannor tiled flooring, double windows, double French doors leading onto beautiful gardens, vaulted ceilings, light fitting. Guest WC: Fully tiled, WHB vanity unit, WC, light fitting. Master Suite: (Downstairs) Large spacious suite, wooden floor, 3 x large feature windows creating natural lighting, large walk in fully fitted dressing room with slide robes, tv point, blinds, light fitting x2. En-suite/bathroom: Fully tiled, free standing clawed bath, walk in shower/wet room, large double sink area with marble surround, WC, recessed lighting.

Bedroom 2: (Downstairs) Large double bedroom, wooden floor, feature bay window, vaulted ceilings, walk in fully fitted dressing room with slide robes, tv point, recessed lighting, light fitting, curtains. En-suite: Fully tiled, WHB vanity unit, WC, double electric shower, recessed lighting. Bedroom 3: (Downstairs) Large double bedroom, wooden floor, walk in fully fitted dressing room with slide robes, tv point, blinds, curtains, light fitting. En-suite: Fully tiled, WHB, WC, shower with rain water head, recessed lighting. Bedroom 4: (Downstairs) Large double bedroom, wooden floor, walk in fully fitted dressing room with slide robes, TV point. En-suite: Fully tiled, WHB, WC, double shower with rain shower head, light fitting. Landing: Open plan gallery area, wooden floor, study area, recreational area, ample storage, bespoke light fitting, overlooking large entrance foyer, feature stone walls, remote control Velux windows. Games Room: Large spacious room, wooden floor, Velux windows x 3, seating area, bar area, recessed lighting, pendent feature light fitting, access to recreational room.

Recreational Room: Large spacious room, wooden floor, feature fire, Velux windows x 2, light fitting x 2, could be used as gym, office, family room or bedroom. Control Room: Tiled flooring, light fitting. Detached Garage/Annex c. 1,100 sq. ft. Two double door entrance (fits 2 cars), first floor studio/office with canteen & guest WC, boot room, Velux windows, light fitting. Outside Features: Extensive professional landscaped gardens Bespoke children’s play area with fitted trampoline & large activity play frame with soft ground area Mature hedging surround the property (180m of Hedging) Large feature Wexford Beech Pebble outdoor recreational area with two double door access to the residence Beautiful feature flower displays to rear House approached by large granite recessed entrance Large composite front door & windows Feature granite pathways surrounding front of the property Feature granite outdoor window sills Feature granite pathways surrounding the property Extensive wind sweeping Wexford Beech Pebble driveway Outdoor lighting Outdoor water point (4 outdoor with fenced area) Overlooking stunning country views Property sits on c. 1.3 acres Property comes to market in show house condition Additional Features: Double glazed Argon-filled windows PVC Fascia & Soffit Fully alarmed with self-monitored CCTV cameras surround the property. Zoned controlled heating system Underfloor heating with hemihydrate floor screed Double insulation through the property Solid oak wooden floors throughout the property All internal doors are Dora Doors (27 doors in total) All bedrooms benefit from en-suites & walk in dressing rooms Vaulted/High Ceilings throughout the property.

All bedrooms are King size/Super King size All light fittings, blinds, curtains included in sale High quality fixtures & fittings throughout Wired for electric gates TV points in all rooms Extra sockets throughout the property Excellent Wi-Fi coverage.



BER Details

BER: B1