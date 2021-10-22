Thefts from cars in Kill and Johnstown in 60 minutes

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after two incidents in which items were taken from parked cars in the middle of the night.
The thefts took place in Kill and Johnstown on Wednesday, October 13 last.
At 3.25am in Rochford Crescent, Kill, a pair of binoculars and some loose change was taken from a vehicle.
About an hour later in Johnstown Manor in Johnstown, another vehicle was rummaged through.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.
