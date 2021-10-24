KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Top class Rathangan two-bed home

Number 82 Preston Brook, Rathangan is an excellent two-bedroom mid-terrace home presented in show house condition by Coonan Property.

The current owner upgraded the property's BER rating to a B with additional insulated walls, attic and a newly installed triple glazed sliding door.

The rear garden also benefited from a full make over, professionally drained, rotavated and laid in lawn.

It enjoys a good amount of sunshine and boasts a lovely deck area and an attractive wood fence surround.

Finished in natural sandstone and rendered nap plaster this residence has an attractive exterior. Upon entering the property one can control the front door by remote access or microchip key.

The home is lavished with a modern interior style for contemporary living.

Preston Brook is an award-winning parkland development featuring extensive open green areas, the ruins of "Brook Lawn", former residence of Dean Arthur Preston and the original walled gardens.

The home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers ample riverside and woodland walks.

Only minutes’ walk from Rathangan offering a host amenities including schools, post office, shops and restaurants.

Ideal for the commuter offering close proximity to Kildare Town (10km) with a train service to Dublin, M7 motorway and Newbridge (16km). There is also a local commuter bus to Kildare train station.

This home has a guide price of € 195,000 and is being sold by private treaty.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on +353 45 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com