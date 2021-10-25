Search

25/10/2021

Naas areas prone to ice 'won't be routinely salted'

Weather

Kilteel snow

Snowbound Kilteel in March 2018

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Areas in Kilteel and Rathmore, near Naas, should be on the list of places salted during frosty and icy weather conditions.

“These are the only uplands areas (in County Kildare), Cllr Fintan Brett said.

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting that  both places, as well as Eadestown should be placed on the routes which are salted by Kildare County Council as a matter of routine when temperatures dip.

Instead, he said, “trucks are sent out afterwards” and asked why the areas cannot be listed when poor weather conditions almost always occur there.

Read more Kildare news

”There is an issue here regarding safety,” he said.

Cllr Evie Sammon said Kildare County Council should cooperate with Wicklow County Council and other neighbouring local authorities to do this work as efficiently as possible.

KCC official Pamela Pender reported that the council operates 10 salting routes, as set out in the winter maintenance plan. 

“These routes operate at full capacity which precludes the council from making any changes. Given the capacity constraints, the addition of a section of road would require the removal of sections of existing routes covered under the plan,” said Ms Pender.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media