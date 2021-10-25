Teenager arrested in Naas in connection with €3k cannabis seizure

The drugs seized by gardaí / PHOTO: NAAS GARDA STATION
Over €3,000 worth of drugs was seized in Naas on Wednesday, October 20.
A teenager was arrested in connection with the seizure and held at Naas Garda Station.
Gardaí said:
"Gardai from the Naas District Drugs Unit arrested a juvenile male in the Naas Area following a planned operation.
"Cannabis herb (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of up to €3,100 was seized.
"The male was detained at Naas Garda Station where he was later released pending the preparation of a file for The Garda Youth Diversion Bureau."
