Musicians wanted for Naas Christmas lights switch-on

Santa Claus with Derek, Dervla and Conor Hynes in 2019
It’s that time of year and we are calling on singers and bands to perform at the turning on of the Christmas lights and the visit from Santa Claus this Christmas in Naas.
Please call 087 – 2851733 if you would like to sing or preform at this great event for Naas town.
An EVOFIT of one suspect who was armed with a knife, approx. 19-21 years old. 5’9’’ in height with short brown hair, thin build, and wearing a green hoodie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.