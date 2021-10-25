Search

25/10/2021

Half price transport should be extended for 19-23 year old students - Kildare senator

Kildare TD calls for HSE boss to resign

Sen Fiona O'Loughlin

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has called for the half price public transport measure for 19 to 23 year olds to be extended. 

Senator O’Loughlin said: “The reduction on transport for younger people is something that I had looked for in the pre-budget process. It is something that will benefit students from south Kildare who commute to college, who commute to work or to apprenticeship programmes. I think it is an important measure, not just for students but for all young people, and it is a gesture of goodwill for all that our young people have endured.” 

Senator O’Loughlin also believes the parameters should be widened, and that it should be offered to those mature students over the age of 23, and to private operators to ensure that all young people and students can avail of it

