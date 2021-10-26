Naas area has 70% more Covid-19 cases than Newbridge - HSE

The Naas area has a Covid-19 infection rate which is around 60%-70% higher than Newbridge, the latest figures revealed.

During a two week period up to October 18, the Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA) had 168 confirmed cases - which is a rate per 100,000 people of 429.4 cases.

This represents dozens more cases than Newbridge LEA which had 97 confirmed cases over the same fortnight and a rate per 100,000 population of 273.4 infections.

The average national rate is currently at 493 per 100,000 people.

The highest area in South Kildare is Kildare town LEA which had 124 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 482.5.

Another high infection region is the Athy area which had 128 cases and a LEA rate of 482.3.

Clane LEA had 69 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 242.6.

The official figures are provided by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The HSE is to run a public information campaign over the next ten days to try to encourage those who are unvaccinated against the virus to come forward for a jab.

The biopharmaceutical industry also urged younger people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and said that vaccination is reducing serious illness, hospitalisations and deaths caused by the virus.