Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Naas Hospital is seriously overcrowded today with 25 patients being treated on trolleys, according to nurses working there.
It's the most overcrowded facility in the eastern region, followed by St James's Hospital where there are 15 people on trolleys.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are no patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 15.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.