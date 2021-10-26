Search

26/10/2021

Popular shop to close for three days after death of long-time owner

Topline Willoughby's in Monasterevin

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Topline Willoughbys Hardware store in Monasterevin is to close until Thursday after the sad passing of its former owner John P Kenna.

Mr Kenna had started working in the business in 1950 and it was passed to him in 1979 by its original founder Isaac J Willoughby.

The business grew from strength to strength with John at the helm and with the valued support of the staff.

In 1997, Mr Kenna took a step back from the management and handed the running of the business to his son PJ.

Since then, PJ and his wife Nollaig have continued to develop the premises - with a new builders’ yard in 2010 and the expansion of the original shop on Main Street.

Mr Kenna passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday surrounded by his loving family.

He was devoted husband to the late Helen, and a father to Noel, P.J. and Jacinta and their spouses Nollaig, Ann and Ciprian.
He was also an adored grandfather to Jack, Rory, Holly, Sally, Sophie, Craoi and John.

Mr Kenna is also sadly missed by his cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many nieces, nephews and his wide family circle, his companions and his life long friends and his loving carers.

He is also a big loss to loyal customers whom he served for over 70 years.

Mr Kenna will be reposing at his residence today until 8pm.
Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

The family has thanked everybody for their help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

