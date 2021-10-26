Electric scooter users should stay off Naas footpaths

File image
People using electric scooters should stay off footpaths in Naas.
Cllr Anne Breen told a Naas Municipal District meeting that it is happening on a daily basis and asked if Kildare County Council will take action against e scooter users and cyclists using the footpath.
Cllr Bill Clear said this is happening only because they don’t feel safe on the road with all of trucks passing through Naas.
According to KCC official Pamela Pender measures covering the use of the scooters have yet to pass into law. Ms Pender also said it is illegal for e-scooters to be used on public roads, pavements and cycle paths. Concerns regarding the improper use of e- scooters and bicycles on footpaths should be referred to Garda enforcement, she added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.