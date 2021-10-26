New footwear shop opening in local shopping centre

A new footwear store is opening in Kildare town.

The Shoe Star outlet is based in Kildare town shopping centre which is home to the Post Office and Library as well as Cafe K.

More changes are afoot for the retail premises on Claregate Street.

During the summer, planning permission was granted to local company Clicstone Limited for the re-development of part of the complex.

The owners are sub-dividing the main anchor unit previously occupied by Clelands supermarket into four individual units.

There will be a mix of office, commercial and retail outlets.

Additional windows will be installed to the side and rear of the building to provide light.

There will also be changes to the existing main entrance to the overall unit to accommodate the new layout.

The anchor unit was previously occupied by Eurospar.