Woman's skin 'peeled off her face after partner pinned her down'

Naas Courthouse
A woman told a family law hearing at Naas District Court that skin was peeled off her chin after her ex-partner.
The women, who has two children with the man, was seeking an interim protection order.
The woman said she had been hit by him. She said the skin peeled from her face after she was pinned down on the couch.
The incident had been reported to the gardaí who are investigating, she told Judge Desmond Zaidan on October 20.
Judge Zaidan granted a temporary order and adjourned the matter to March 14 for a fuller hearing.
