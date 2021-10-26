New shop in Monasterevin for electric scooters and electric bikes

Owner Jarek Zewcyzyk outside the VARBOS shop in Monasterevin
A new store for electric scooters and bikes has opened in Monasterevin.
VARBOS in Cowpasture Unit 9 (beside The Gym) operates as a walk-in showroom and online shop for many top brands such as Kugoo, RKS, Eleglide and Frugal.
The outlet also sells accessories such as safety helmets.
Owner Jarek Zewcyzyk said he will also work with local shops who want to stock his products.
He said: “Electric scooters and electric bikes are very affordable now for birthday presents or Christmas presents.
“Customers can test out the vehicles before they buy.
“I also sell stock direct to local shops.”
