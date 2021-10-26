Local cyclists raise €5k for charity in 160km cycle

A total of 23 members of Kildare Cycling Club (KCC), completed the 160 km Tower2Tower (Kildare Round Tower to Reginald’s Tower, Waterford) charity cycle in aid of KARE, Promoting Inclusion for People with Intellectual Disabilities.
This charity cycle raised over €5,000.
The cheque was presented to Sandra Burke, the Quality manager of KARE, on Thursday evening at Firecastle by KCC Chairman Michael McWey.
The photograph shows: John O’Loughlin, Eamon Kirwan, Declan Power, Michael McWey (Chairman KCC), Sandra Burke (KARE), Eamonn Quirke (KARE & KCC), Des Groome, Micheal Lambert and Maria O’Reilly (KCC & KARE).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.